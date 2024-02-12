Bob Edwards, 25-Year Voice of NPR’s ‘Morning Edition,’ Dead At 76

Bob Edwards, a foundational voice of NPR, passed away at the age of 76 over the weekend. For more than two decades, Edwards’ voice greeted millions of Americans each day as the host of Morning Edition.

Edwards started his radio career at WHEL in New Albany, IN, before serving in Korea with the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service. After Korea, he moved to WTOP in Washington, DC, which led to his hiring at NPR in 1974 where he became the co-host of All Things Considered, alongside Susan Stamberg.

In 1979, he took on what was initially a 30-day role as the host of the recently launched Morning Edition. Throughout his career on Morning Edition, Edwards was recognized for his contributions to broadcasting with numerous accolades, including two Gabriel Awards, the Alfred I. du Pont-Columbia University Award in 1995, and a Peabody Award in 1999.

In April 2004, NPR replaced Edwards as the host of Morning Edition, after which he transitioned to then-XM Satellite Radio to launch The Bob Edwards Show. His contributions to radio were honored with an induction into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2004.

WBUR CEO and former NPR SVP of News Margaret Low said, “He was a total news guy, and I think understood the news deeply. And in some ways he sort of set the bar for how we approach stories, because he would convey these stories with a kind of simplicity but also with real depth, and make sure that they somehow resonated. And that’s lasted.”

NPR President and CEO John Lansing commented, “As an NPR listener myself, I will always remember Bob Edwards’ deep warm baritone and the confident ease of his delivery… Bob Edwards understood the intimate and distinctly personal connection with audiences that distinguishes audio journalism from other mediums, and for decades he was a trusted voice in the daily lives of millions of NPR listeners.”