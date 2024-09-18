AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act Passed To House Floor For Vote

419 days after the Senate version passed from Committee to the floor, the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act is now open to be voted on by the full House of Representatives. The text of H.R. 8449 was approved by the House Energy and Commerce Committee by a vote of 45-2.

Chaired by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the Committee conducted a Full Markup on Wednesday morning, reviewing the AM Act alongside other bills addressing economic and energy security. Led by Representatives Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), the AM Act aims to mandate that all vehicles made or sold in the US include AM radios, free of charge, as a safety feature.

Rep. Pallone said, “For those of us who have experienced a natural disaster like Superstorm Sandy, we know that AM radio is an important lifeline when other forms of mass communications go out. It’s an important bill that I believe will help Americans’ safety.”

NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented, “NAB is grateful for the leadership of Chairs Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Gus Bilirakis, Ranking Members Frank Pallone and Jan Schakowsky and the committee members for their recognition of AM radio’s unique and vital role in protecting public safety. As one of the most reliable and resilient communications platforms, AM radio continues to be a lifeline for communities in times of emergency. We urge congressional leadership to ensure this bill moves forward and becomes law, safeguarding AM radio’s indispensable service to the public.”

Before the vote, many Representatives on the Committee spoke in favor of the Act, including Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Doris Matsui (D-CA), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), and Kathy Castor (D-FL), the latter of which used her time to also support the Local Radio Freedom Act.

Congressman John James (R-MI), stating his “vehement opposition” to the Act and saying the legislation is, “Exactly why people hate Washington,” tried to add an amendment allowing the Secretary of Transportation to review and repeal the mandate at a later time. Rep. James happens to represent a district with an overwhelming auto manufacturing presence. That amendment was struck down.

This progress follows a previously delayed markup session in June, caused by debate over the American Privacy Rights Act, offering hope to broadcasters as time on the legislative session runs short.

Currently, the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act has a needed majority of 262 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority of 63 in the Senate. The bill’s passage is critical before Congress adjourns for the year. If not passed, it will need to be reintroduced in the next session.

The NAB has released new PSAs asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.