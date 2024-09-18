Saga’s LAZER 103.3 Welcomes Wes Styles To Des Moines

Wes Styles is joining Saga Communications in Des Moines as Program Director of LAZER 103.3 (KAZR). Styles will also go on-air as the station’s afternoon host. He joins from Neuhoff Media in Bloomington, IL, which was recently sold to Woodward Communications.

At Neuhoff, Styles served as Cluster Operations Manager and hosted the morning show on WIHN. His previous roles also include Operations Manager and Morning Host at Community Broadcasters in Destin, FL, and Program Director and Morning Host at WQLZ in Springfield, IL.

Styles will officially start his afternoon show on Monday, September 23.

General Manager Stephanie Heide commented, “We are thrilled to have Wes on board. His experience, knowledge, and talent make him a fantastic addition to our leadership team at Des Moines Media Group.”

Styles stated, “I’m genuinely excited to hit the ground running with this team. LAZER is a legendary station with a super talented group behind the scenes and on air. I’m grateful to Stephanie Heide and Leigh McNabb for their trust in me. Let’s rock!”