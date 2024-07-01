Neuhoff’s Last Seven Station Sold To WCI

By Adam R Jacobson

It’s officially the end of an era for Neuhoff Media, which shared exactly five months ago that it would exit the broadcast industry after nearly 70 years. As July began, the privately held family-owned licensee revealed that it had reached an agreement to sell its final seven stations, located in the Illinois cities of Springfield and Bloomington, in a transaction brokered by Kalil & Co. and Tideline Partners.

With Tucson-based Kalil & Co. representing Neuhoff and Greg Guy-led Tideline serving as the buyer’s broker, Sports and Country combo WFMB-AM & FM, WCVS-FM “BOB FM”, WXAJ-FM “99.7 The Mix” and “Channel1450.com” in Springfield, Ill. are being sold along with WBBE-FM “BOB FM”, WIHN-FM “Rock 96.7” and WWHX-FM “NOW 100.7” in Bloomington, Ill.

The buyer is Woodward Communications Inc.

In a statement, WCI said the brands it is acquiring from Neuhoff align with the company’s focus on local community media properties in certain market sizes that serve niche and lifestyle audiences. “They expand WCI’s footprint in Illinois and bring experienced teams and talent to the employee-owned company,” WCI said.

“We are excited to welcome these exceptional brands into the WCI family” said Tom Woodward, WCI’s President/CEO. “They are a great fit with our culture and dedication to serving local communities. We look forward to collaborating with a very talented and engaged team to continue delivering top-quality programming and service.”

Guy declined to share a purchase price or any financial details ahead of the filing of an asset purchase agreement with the FCC for its regulatory approval. This is expected to occur within the next seven days.

For Neuhoff, this transaction will be its last, as the family in January made a strategic decision to sell its assets, with Julian Hickman and Makena Neuhoff, trustees of the Neuhoff family, directing the sales.

Hickman commented, “This final sale is bittersweet for our family, reflecting both a proud legacy and an emotional farewell. Our grandfather, Roger Neuhoff, poured his heart into the broadcast industry since the mid-1950s. The stations have been a vital part of our family and community, and while we cherish the incredible journey, it is time to turn the page.”

Makena Neuhoff added, “We would like to thank the incredible teams of local broadcasters in Springfield and Bloomington. We will forever cherish the memories and the significant impact our stations had on the local communities.”

For Neuhoff Media’s interim CEO, Steve Wexler, he couldn’t be happier to transition “these tremendous brands and talented, committed local broadcasters to the Woodward team. They share Neuhoff’s passion for localism and excellence.”

Neuhoff Family Limited Partnership and its local companies owned and operated 24 broadcast signals, along with multiple digital platforms, in five radio markets across central Illinois and west central Indiana.

Champaign Multimedia Group agreed to acquire WSOY-AM & FM, WCZQ-FM, WDZ-AM and WDZQ-FM in Decatur, Ill. and WDAN-AM, WDNL-FM, WRHK-FM in Danville, Ill. in the first transaction announced as part of the company wind-down.

Two weeks later, a $5.3 million deal was finalized that saw Saga Communications acquire WASK-AM & FM, WKHY-FM, WKOA-FM, WXXB-FM and FM translator W269DJ, serving the Lafayette, La., market.