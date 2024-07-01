Shapiro Earns Bigger Communications Leadership Role At Cumulus

Since joining Cumulus Media in 2015, she has brought forth company-wide collaboration tools and platforms; supported Human Resources in establishing new programs for onboarding, DEI, and employee recognition; and developed the company’s annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. She has also been instrumental in driving some of the company’s most successful revenue initiatives.
Now, Shoshana Shapiro is being rewarded with a promotion.
As of today, Shapiro now holds the role of Senior VP/Corporate Communications and Marketing, rising from VP.
In addition to her current responsibilities leading Cumulus’ internal and external communications, Shapiro will oversee marketing for “key revenue-generating programs” across the company’s 85 markets.
Shapiro will continue to report directly to President/CEO Mary Berner.