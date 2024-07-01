Shapiro Earns Bigger Communications Leadership Role At Cumulus

Since joining Cumulus Media in 2015, she has brought forth company-wide collaboration tools and platforms; supported Human Resources in establishing new programs for onboarding, DEI, and employee recognition; and developed the company’s annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. She has also been instrumental in driving some of the company’s most successful revenue initiatives.

Now, Shoshana Shapiro is being rewarded with a promotion.

As of today, Shapiro now holds the role of Senior VP/Corporate Communications and Marketing, rising from VP.

In addition to her current responsibilities leading Cumulus’ internal and external communications, Shapiro will oversee marketing for “key revenue-generating programs” across the company’s 85 markets.

Shapiro will continue to report directly to President/CEO Mary Berner.

“Shoshana’s promotion is a reflection of the essential and unique role that she has played at Cumulus over the last nine years,” Berner said. “Her communications work has helped us build one of the healthiest and most positive corporate cultures in our industry. Her revenue generation efforts have resulted in millions of dollars of incremental revenue for the company and significant improvements in the competitiveness of our local market sellers. Moreover, her insights and collaborative spirit have made her an invaluable member of our leadership team and I’m looking forward to her continued success in this new role.”