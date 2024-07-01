New Campaigns Join A Clear Home Improvement Leader At Spot Radio

The latest look at Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio report for the week ending June 30 shows that one home improvement brand is dominating national radio advertising. It isn’t The Home Depot, based on spot plays.

Lowe’s is the leader in a category that’s heating up just like the summer temperatures, with more than 68,500 spot plays tracked by iHeartMedia-owned Media Monitors last week.

The Home Depot is No. 3 with some 50,931 spots.

Meanwhile, Discover debuts with a big new effort, while Mountain Dew, Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Starry split a new PepsiCo audio campaign reliant on national radio.

Also of note is an increase in national radio spots from Mattress Firm.