The Dana Cortez Show Expands In Texas and New Mexico

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Dana Cortez Show 2022

The Dana Cortez Show, syndicated by Skyview Networks, has expanded its reach with the addition of Sinclair Telecable’s Vibe 93.3 (KGSR) in Austin, TX, and Noalmark Broadcasting Corporation’s Z94 (KZOR) in Hobbs, NM, to its affiliate network.

KGSR Program Director Lynn Barstow expressed excitement about the show’s fit with the station, saying, “Dana, DJ Automatic, and Anthony A sound amazingly at home in Vibe’s music mix, and they connect with the audience like they’re right here in Austin.”

Host Dana Cortez shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m so excited to join these wonderful radio stations, be a part of their amazing team, and grow our listener audience family!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here