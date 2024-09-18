The Dana Cortez Show Expands In Texas and New Mexico

The Dana Cortez Show, syndicated by Skyview Networks, has expanded its reach with the addition of Sinclair Telecable’s Vibe 93.3 (KGSR) in Austin, TX, and Noalmark Broadcasting Corporation’s Z94 (KZOR) in Hobbs, NM, to its affiliate network.

KGSR Program Director Lynn Barstow expressed excitement about the show’s fit with the station, saying, “Dana, DJ Automatic, and Anthony A sound amazingly at home in Vibe’s music mix, and they connect with the audience like they’re right here in Austin.”

Host Dana Cortez shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m so excited to join these wonderful radio stations, be a part of their amazing team, and grow our listener audience family!”