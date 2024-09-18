Charlie Roumeliotis Joins Chicago Blackhawks Radio Team

Nexstar Media’s WGN-AM 720 has hired former NBC Sports Chicago analyst Charlie Roumeliotis as the new radio host for the pregame, intermission, and postgame shows for Chicago Blackhawks games. Roumeliotis will also host a weekly program, Blackhawks Live.

Roumeliotis, who spent over a decade with NBC Sports Chicago, takes over for Joe Brand, who departed to call play-by-play for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Roumeliotis’ new position comes as the Chicago Blackhawks transition to the new Chicago Sports Network, which will air 69 regular-season games starting October 1. WGN-AM will continue to carry all radio broadcasts of Blackhawks games, with John Wiedeman and Troy Murray handling play-by-play and color commentary.

In addition to his duties at WGN, Roumeliotis will host Blackhawks Live, a weekly hourlong show featuring interviews with players, coaching staff, management, and other insiders. The program will air on Mondays or Tuesdays, depending on game schedules.

WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet highlighted Roumeliotis’ expertise, stating, “Blackhawks fans have enjoyed Charlie’s hockey expertise for years, and now they’ll get to hear him every time the Hawks play.”

Roumeliotis said, “I started at NBC Sports Chicago as an intern in 2013, so that’s the only company I’ve ever worked for. It’s definitely going to be weird not being able to go to the studio anymore, but at the same time I’ve had time to prepare for what the next chapter looks like. So I’m pumped about my next move.”