BBC To Build Sounds App Audience With New Release Strategy

In a move to grow its platform, BBC has announced it will make more on-demand podcasts and radio programs available exclusively on BBC Sounds for a limited time before they are released to third-party providers – a hybrid approach that has already proven successful.

Starting later this month, select shows will be accessible first on BBC Sounds for either seven or 28 days. Some titles will also be released as boxsets, with episodes dropping weekly elsewhere. The platform boasts around five million weekly users.

This strategy is part of the BBC’s ongoing effort to offer priority access to its content directly through BBC Sounds.

The broadcaster has reported success with this approach for programs like Desert Island Discs, In Our Time, BBC Inside Science, and Friday Night Comedy. A 2022 trial brought in 218,000 new listeners and 17 million plays. Ofcom, the British equivalent to the FCC, has approved the continuation of this distribution method.

While BBC Sounds will remain the exclusive home for early access to a range of shows, some programs and timely news broadcasts will continue to be available on all platforms immediately after release. Content distribution will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to further enhance the platform and reach more listeners.

The BCC has chosen this route as many in broadcasting and podcasting ponder over the pros and cons of exclusivity and where listeners receive their content. In February, Spotify lifted its exclusive platforming of The Joe Rogan Experience for the first time since 2020.