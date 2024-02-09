For The First Time Since 2020, Joe Rogan Is On Apple Podcasts

After more than three years off the platform, The Joe Rogan Experience has officially returned to Apple Podcasts. The move comes after Rogan and Spotify worked out a new contract, without the previous exclusivity clause keeping the show only on Spotify’s app.

Rogan’s new Spotify deal is rumored to be worth around $250 million. Besides Apple, the podcast will now reach YouTube and Amazon Music. Spotify will continue to oversee the show’s advertising sales. Despite previously being limited to only one outlet, The Joe Rogan Experience consistently finished first on rankings of the US’ top 50 podcasts.

The series’ library of more than 2,000 episodes has been uploaded to Apple Podcasts, however, 111 episodes remain omitted after being pulled by Rogan and Spotify over controversial guests and racial slurs.

Rogan posted on Twitter/X, The podcast is now officially back on @apple. We should be back on @youtube with full episodes in the coming weeks. Shoutout to @spotify for absolutely being the coolest and smartest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of being in partnership with. I’m very excited the podcast will now have a much broader distribution.”