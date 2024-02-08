General Manager – WSTW, WDEL, WDEL-FM

Job Position: This is an exciting opportunity to grow and manage a direct sales team and be part of a growing company. The position requires strong leadership and interpersonal skills.

Responsibilities:

• The General Manager is responsible and accountable for the overall administration, personnel, programming, technical operations, and public relations of the station.

• Support, coach, and train account executives with the goal of meeting and/or exceeding station revenue goals.

• Spend a majority of the time (95%) with account executives in face-to-face calls with prospects and clients, assisting Account Executives with presentations and in-field coaching.

• Manage, recruit, and hire top-notch Account Executives.

• Prepare revenue budgets and revenue forecasts.

• Develop and implement strategic sales plans to achieve revenue goals.

• Develop new business by prospecting, qualifying, conducting CNAs, and presenting solutions to businesses.

• Follow through with established accountability standards developed by Corporate, the VP of Sales and the President.

• Responsible for maximizing client revenue opportunities with ongoing account list management.

• Monitor and evaluate the activities of each seller using our Matrix CRM system.

Forever Media, and its affiliates and their Radio Station(s) do not and shall not discriminate, in any manner on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, or age respecting their recruiting, employment, or advertising practices.

Please email your cover letter and resume to: [email protected]