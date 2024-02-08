Nathan Treece Joins Little Rock Public Radio For ‘Morning Edition’

Little Rock Public Radio, the NPR member station based out of UA Little Rock, has added Nathan Treece to their team, taking on the role of Morning Edition host and reporter. Treece has previous media experience at Little Rock’s KARK-TV and KLRT-TV.

The Huntsville, AL native comes to KUAR/KLRE after serving as Public Information Officer for the Division of Arkansas Heritage. During this job, he worked with the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

Treece has ties to UA Little Rock, graduating from the school with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications in 2017.

LRPR was rebranded in August of 2023. Little Rock Public Radio General Manager Jonathan Seaborn said, “As we celebrate 50 years of Public Radio in central Arkansas, this rebranding represents a fresh chapter in our shared history. We believe that our new name better captures the essence of our community, and we are excited to continue our mission of fostering meaningful conversations and connecting neighbors.”