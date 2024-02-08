Lady A To Headline Amazon’s ‘Country Heat’ At CRS 2024

CRS 2024 has revealed the performers for this year’s Country Heat show, presented by Amazon Music. Lady A will headline the showcase, featuring rising stars Chayce Beckham, Ella Langley, Dylan Marlowe, and Josh Ross.

Country Heat is scheduled to close out CRS’ opening day on Wednesday, February 28 in the Broadway Performance Hall at the Omni Nashville Hotel. In a fun twist, Lady A will choose their setlist based on song requests gathered in advance.

CRS will share details on that process later.

Amazon Music’s Head of Country Music Michelle Tigard Kammerer said, “The Amazon Music global marquee playlist, Country Heat, connects fans with a range of artists, from influential icons to artists on the brink of stardom. This year at CRS, we’re bringing Country Heat to life with an incredible showcase helmed by superstar trio, Lady A, and an exciting slate of performances from artists selected as part of the Amazon Music 2024 Breakthrough Artists to Watch program.”