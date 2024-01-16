CRS Gives First Full Look At 2024’s Three-Day Agenda

Just over a month away from Country radio’s big trip to Nashville, CRS 2024 is giving the first full “agenda at a glance” for the conference. CRS previously unveiled new sessions, morning mentoring sessions, and this year’s “New Faces of Country” lineup with performances by George Birge, Dillon Carmichael, Corey Kent, Megan Moroney, and Conner Smith.

This year’s five themes at CRS are AI, branding, industry growth, diversity, and the art of “Balling of a Budget.”

Wednesday, February 28

8:00 – 8:50a: Y’All Means All: Diversity Breakfast

9:00 – 11:50a: Digital Music Summit Programming – More Info To Be Announced

11:45a – 12:00p: Pre-Lunch Sponsor Performance featuring Joey Green

12:00 – 1:50p: Lunch and Performance Sponsored by Warner Music Nashville

2:00 – 4:00p: Digital Music Summit Programming – More Info To Be Announced

4:00 – 5:00p Programming Networking Happy Hour

6:00 – 8:30 PM: Amazon Music Presents Country Heat

8:30p-???: Paddle Royale Ping Pong Extravaganza

Thursday, February 29

8:30 – 9:20a: AI Town Hall with Zena Burns, Buzz Knight, and Mike McVay

9:30 – 10:30a: CRS Research Presentation, …But They Have a Great Personality: On Air Talent And Their Role On All Platforms, Presented by Smith Geiger

10:30 – 11:30a: The Artist Interview: A Conversation Between Trisha Yearwood and Lainey Wilson, Sponsored by ASCAP

11:30a – 1:50p: ‘Team UMG at the Ryman’ Luncheon

2:30 – 3:00p: Here I Grow Again on My Own: Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

2:30 – 3:00p: Personal Branding: It’s Not Ego, It’s Branding!

3:05 – 3:55p: CRS Honors

4:00 – 4:50p: Passing the Torch: Why Mentors Matter

7:00 – 9:30p: Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley Sponsored by Country Top 40 with Fitz, Skyview Networks, and First Horizon Bank, with bar sponsored by ASCAP

9:30 – 11:30p: The BBRMG THROWBACK THROWDOWN: Hits of the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s & Beyond

10:00p-???: CRS After Hours

Friday, March 1

7:30 – 8:45a: Women’s Networking Breakfast, Sponsored by Nuvoodoo Media

8:00 – 8:45a: Your Remote Sucks: Let’s Fix It!

8:50 – 9:40a: Grand Theft Promo: The Best Bits to Steal

8:50 – 9:40a: On Air Personalities: The OG Influencers

8:50 – 9:40a: Diversi”tea”: Spilling the Data on Inclusive Programming

10:00 – 11:00a: Mental Health Session

11:10 – 11:40a: AI: Work Smarter, Not Harder

11:10 – 11:40a: One Man Band: Tools for Today’s Programmer

11:10 – 11:40a: Howdy Partners: The Potential of Great Partnerships

11:45a – 12:00p: Pre-Lunch Performance by Billie Jo Jones

12:00 – 1:50p: Lunch and Performance Sponsored by BMLG

2:00 – 2:50p: Unapologetically Unemployed

2:00 – 2:50p: AI Chat GBT: The Good, The Bad, The Truth

2:00 – 2:50p: Cycle of a Song: Megan Moroney and “Tennessee Orange”

3:00 – 3:50p: Leadership, Strategy, and Optimizing Country’s Surge in 2024 Sponsored by CMA

5:15 – 6:45p: New Faces Cocktail Reception, Co-Sponsored by Futuri Media

6:30 – 10:00p: New Faces of Country Music Dinner and Performance, Sponsored by ACM and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

10:00p-???: CRS After Hours

CRS 2024 is at the Omni Nashville Hotel from February 28 to March 1. Registration and information about the full slate of events can be accessed via the official CRS website.