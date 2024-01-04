CRS 2024 To Highlight Inclusion At Morning Mentoring Sessions

Country Radio Seminar 2024 has announced its schedule of morning mentoring sessions for this year’s event, offering breakfasts on the first and final days of the event for women in Country radio and promoting better diversity among all in the industry.

On Wednesday, February 28, the “Y’all Means All: Diversity Matters Breakfast” will feature CMA Senior Director of Industry Relations & Inclusion Mia McNeal moderating a panel discussion focusing on diversity and inclusivity in country radio.

Panelists include Jaye Albright, BBR/BMG’s Jon Loba, BBR Music Group artist Frank Ray, and Big Loud Records, Back Blocks Music, and Republic Records Country artist Lily Rose. This breakfast encourages attendees to embrace diversity within their organizations and highlight the existing diversity within the industry.

The Women’s Networking Breakfast On Friday, March 1 is dedicated to empowering and connecting women in the country music industry. This breakfast includes a conversation with UMG Nashville’s Charlene Bryant, Moxie Coalition’s Zena Burns, SEVENS Radio Network’s Blake Carter, and other notable names.

CRS 2024 is set to be hosted at the Omni Nashville Hotel from February 28 to March 1. Registration and information about the full slate of events can be accessed via the official CRS website.