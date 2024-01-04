Skyview Bolsters 2024 Election Coverage With Associated Press

In anticipation of a robust 2024 presidential election season, Skyview Networks has expanded its agreement with The Associated Press to provide radio affiliates with access to AP’s election results and maps. Affiliates opting to use AP’s election data will have the flexibility to create their own visualization dashboards.

These dashboards will feature live vote count maps, information on declared winners, and delegate counts for every major party primary and caucus event in the upcoming presidential election.

AP Vice President for Americas Revenue and Strategic Partnerships Sara Trohanis stated, “We are pleased to bring AP’s gold standard election data to radio affiliates through Skyview Networks. AP has counted the vote and declared winners in every U.S. presidential election since 1848, and we look forward to providing accurate, trusted results to the world once again in 2024.”

Skyview CRO Jeanne-Marie Condo commented, “Our newly extended agreement with The Associated Press lifts our network opportunities to new heights. AP’s expansive portfolio of news coverage and short-form inventory is a beacon for advertisers seeking the highest of standards in network reach.”

Skyview CEO Steve Jones remarked, “As part of our renewed agreement with AP, we’ll be collaborating on additional opportunities to grow the audio segment of their diverse and global business so that more of their valuable services are available to radio broadcasters and audio consumers.”