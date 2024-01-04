Zann Fredlund Takes On Double Digit PD Duties For iHeart Texas

iHeartMedia has appointed Zann Fredlund as the Program Director for more than 15 stations in San Antonio and Austin. Before joining the Central Texas market, Fredlund worked with iHeart Seattle as the Assistant Program Director for KBKS. She began her career at Philadelphia’s Wired 96.5.

In her new role, Fredlund will be reporting to Jason McCollim, SVP of Programming for iHeartMedia San Antonio/Austin.

McCollim commented, “This is a huge move for Central Texas! Zann brings a powerhouse mix of experience and innovation that’s set to revolutionize KHFI & KXXM’s presence, both on-air and online. Zann is all about creating top-notch content, guiding exceptional talent, and positioning our stations as the ultimate destination for dynamic music and information. We can’t wait to see her impact.”

Fredlund added, “I am so thankful for the opportunity to join the incredibly talented and innovative team at iHeartMedia Central Texas. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Amy Leimbach and Jason McCollim for entrusting me to be part of the vision for iHeartMedia’s heritage CHR brands in San Antonio and Austin. I’d also like to thank my Seattle family who have welcomed me here with open arms. Without the guidance of Maynard, Rich Moore, Mark Glynn and the rest of the team in Seattle, I would not be embarking on this exciting opportunity in 2024.”