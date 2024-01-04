Seth Pitkin Placed In Market Manager Role At iHeart Des Moines

iHeartMedia has appointed Seth Pitkin as the new Market President for its Des Moines cluster, effective immediately. In this role, Pitkin will be responsible for the group’s seven stations, including WHO-AM, KCYZ, and KASI.

Before joining iHeart, Pitkin was the Vice President of Sales at Dealer X. He also held the position of Corporate VP of Automotive at Sinclair Television and served as the Central Group Digital Director for USA Today, formerly Gannett. Pitkin started his career at KOEL-A/F in Waterloo, IA.

iHeart Nebraska/Iowa Area President Taylor Walet commented, “We are extremely excited to have Seth lead our highly successful team in Des Moines to new levels of performance using iHeart’s many results-focused assets. Seth brings over 20 years’ experience in radio, television, print, and digitally focused companies to iHeartMedia.”

Pitkin remarked, “I’m looking forward to working with iHeartMedia’s tremendous assets and legendary brands across Iowa.”