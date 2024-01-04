Author and Podcaster Ed Mylett Signs With Cumulus Media

Business leader and peak performance expert Ed Mylett has moved his podcast from Stitcher to Cumulus Media. The Cumulus Podcast Network is responsible for distributing, marketing, and monetizing the podcast, with WME representing Mylett in the deal.

Mylett, recognized as one of the Top 50 wealthiest under 50 and the youngest person on the President’s National Leadership Advisory Board, releases new episodes of The Ed Mylett Show every Tuesday and Thursday. Mylett has ventured into various industries, including tech, real estate, medical, and food. He is also the author of The Power of One More and hosts the television show Change with Ed Mylett.