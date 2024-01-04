FCC Opens 2024 Hunting Pirates In Hotbed NYC

In September, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel pledged to use the organization’s raised 2024 budget to crack down on unauthorized broadcasters, and the Enforcement Bureau is wasting no time moving into the new year.

The FCC’s New York Office has issued notices about two unlicensed FM broadcast stations operating in Brooklyn. The first case involves a station on 90.5 MHz located at 2617 Newkirk Avenue, and the second concerns a station on 99.3 MHz at 70 Rockaway Parkway #39.

The FCC has notified the property owners that they could face significant financial penalties, up to $2,316,034 under the PIRATE Act, if found to be willfully allowing pirate radio broadcasting on their premises. The owners have been given ten business days from January 4 to provide evidence that they are no longer permitting unlicensed broadcasting and to identify the individuals involved in these activities.

The New York City area has been under special FCC scrutiny, with numerous warnings and fines being levied on property owners and illegal broadcasters within the past year. That list is only expected to grow in 2024.