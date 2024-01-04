Florida Mayor Sues Hispanic AM Station For Defamation

Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Spanish-language radio station over an on-air conversation between host Roberto Rodriguez Tejera and Commissioner Ariel Fernandez. Lago seeks damages of at least $50,000.

Named as the sole defendant, Actualidad Media Group is accused of causing deterioration to Lago’s personal and business reputation, leading to humiliation and ridicule. This lawsuit is the latest in a series of disputes between Lago and media critics over the past year, including confrontations with filmmaker Billy Corben and the Miami Herald.

Filed in late December, the lawsuit revolves around claims made during the February 2023 broadcast on Actualidad 1040 (WURN-AM) regarding an ethics inquiry into Lago’s alleged financial ties to a trailer park in Little Gables, a neighborhood at the center of the city’s annexation efforts. The mayor contends that the interview falsely indicated he was under investigation by the Miami-Dade Ethics Commission for a potential conflict of interest.

At that time, Lago was actually under a preliminary review, which the Ethics Commission does not classify as an investigation.

The lawsuit alleges that Actualidad Media Group LLC knew beforehand that Fernandez would make the defamatory statement on air. It also points out that reviews by the Ethics Commission are confidential until a determination is made.

In a statement to the Miami Herald, Lago said, “Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democratic society, providing citizens with access to information and fostering an informed public discourse is a very important bedrock principle of our country. However, with this freedom comes the responsibility to exercise it judiciously and ethically.”

He says the litigation, “Stems from my firm belief that the media should be held to account when they cross the line.”

Rodriguez Tejera responded to the accusations, dismissing the lawsuit as mere “posturing” and expressing anticipation for the discovery process in court. Commissioner Fernandez, mentioned in the lawsuit, compared Lago’s actions to those of dictators in Cuba and Venezuela, suggesting that the mayor needs to be more resilient.