Beasley and Good Karma Shake On New Jersey Sports Deal

The footprint of New York sports just expanded further into Garden State radio. Beasley Media Group has formed a multi-year partnership with Good Karma Brands and ESPN NY to broadcast live games of the Knicks and Rangers across several New Jersey stations.

The Beasley stations now carrying these games include Morristown’s WMTR-AM, New Brunswick’s WCTC-AM, Point Pleasant’s WRAT-HD3, Manahawkin’s WJRZ-HD3, and WJRZ’s FM translator in Toms River.

Beasley Media New Jersey Regional Market Manager Daniel Finn said, “We are so excited to provide our listeners and fans of these iconic teams broadcast coverage across the state of New Jersey. Offering access to these franchises through ESPN NY and Good Karma Brands is just phenomenal.”

ESPN NY Market Manager Vinny DiMarco added, “ESPN NY and Good Karma Brands, flagship of the Knicks and Rangers, along with the MSG Radio Networks are thrilled to add the Beasley Media Group to our growing list of affiliate partners. Their collection of stations across New Jersey will certainly enhance our delivery of Knicks basketball and Rangers hockey to the fans of the Garden State.”