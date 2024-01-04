Tommy Castor Comes Back To Audacy Wichita As Sales VP

Audacy Wichita has appointed Tommy Castor as the new Vice President of Sales. Castor steps into this role following the retirement of Lisa Crider. Castor began his two-decade radio career in 2005 with then-Entercom Wichita.

He later joined iHeartMedia Wichita, where he spent ten years. Castor served as a program director among other roles. After leaving iHeart in 2018, Castor started his own digital advertising agency, AMP Digital Innovations.

Before his new role at Audacy, he was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the ECHL hockey team, Wichita Thunder. Castor continues his on-air radio involvement as the co-host of Sports Daily on KFH Radio in Wichita.

Audacy Wichita Market Manager Becky Domyan said, “Tommy has an incredible knowledge of the digital space that will help take our revenue to the next level. He has an energy and enthusiasm that is contagious.”