FCC Puts Two More NYC-Area Pirates On Its Naughty List

The Federal Communications Commission’s New York Enforcement Bureau isn’t letting pirate radio broadcasters rest, even for the holiday season. After another round of fines proposed in November, the FCC is going after more illegal operators in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The first case involves a station operating on 90.9 MHz from a multi-family dwelling at 271 East 197 Street, Bronx, owned by 271 Zacko, LLC D. In the second case, the FCC is probing a station on 107.9 MHz located at 591 East 40th Street, Brooklyn. This property is owned by The Joseph Best and Sheila Y. Best Living Trust. Both owners have been given ten days to respond with evidence that they have ceased permitting pirate radio broadcasting and identifying the individuals involved.

The FCC has taken full advantage of the powers bestowed by the PIRATE Act this year, which lets the Enforcement Bureau go after property owners or managers where unlicensed stations broadcast from. Penalties can reach up to $2,316,034, and have already been levied against other longtime NYC pirates.

The maximum fine of $2,316,034 is proposed against Johnny Peralta for operating “La Mia Radio” in the Bronx since 2018. Dexter Blake also faces the same maximum penalty for allegedly running “Linkage Radio” in Mount Vernon. In October, Forfeiture Orders came against César Ayora and Luis Angel Ayora for their decade-long operation of the unauthorized station, Radio Impacto 2.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is ramping up efforts to combat unlicensed radio operations. For the fiscal year 2024, she plans to dedicate $5 million from a $20.7 million budget increase specifically to identify and penalize such illegal broadcasters. This move signifies a heightened focus on enforcing licensing regulations and clamping down on unauthorized radio transmissions.