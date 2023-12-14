NPR Waves Goodbye To NPR One As New App Is Finalized

Originally launched in April 2008, the NPR News app had been long overshadowed by NPR One, its more streamlined, personalized little brother that hit the scene in 2014. Now the NPR app stands alone again, as the public radio network has finished an advanced retooling of the original. The new app combines the best elements of NPR One and its previous app into a unified mobile platform.

Plans for a unified app were announced back in 2019, with the COVID pandemic throwing a long-term wrench in those plans. The final steps began in February, with Android users being the first to get the new NPR app. As of December 13, NPR One was no longer available on the Apple App Store, but was still running on iOS devices carrying the app.

This enhanced app merges a variety of content including news updates, stories, interviews, podcasts, live radio, and headlines, all in one easy-to-access location. The app is designed to offer a personalized experience with the NPR One flow, featuring a continuous stream of local and national news, culture, and podcasts tailored to users’ interests. It also includes curated story and podcast collections based on the day’s major news stories, alongside top headlines from the NPR newsroom.

The app uses geolocation to offer users live radio from their local station and explore a vast library of podcasts, complete with editor’s picks from across the public radio spectrum. Additionally, the app provides access to NPR’s flagship news shows such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and Here & Now.

NPR One Deputy Director Emily Barocas commented, “This app is a monumental achievement for public radio. It gives our audience unprecedented access to the best content from public radio all in one place. It is where we will build meaningful relationships with our most loyal audiences and welcome new digital audiences into the public radio community.”