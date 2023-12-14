More Young Users Choosing Audio As Escape From Screen-Time

As digital and on-demand experience continuous growth in the audio landscape, Pocket FM has released its latest entertainment consumption survey, “Digital Entertainment Insights: Audio Takes Centerstage,” offering a look into audio entertainment’s expansion. The survey finds that 90% of respondents engage with audio content daily, highlighting its significant role in American entertainment habits.

The survey was conducted from October 28 to November 15, 2023, among a sample of 47% male and 53% female respondents. The age demographics predominantly consisted of millennials (64%), followed by Gen Z (32%) and Gen X (4%).

Smartphones are the primary device for 63% of American audio consumers, followed by tablets (15%) and a mix of Smart TVs, desktops, and other devices (22%). Storytelling is a key driver, with half of the users preferring audio formats, while others value audio for its convenience and diverse content range. Popular genres include Drama, Romance, Suspense/Thriller, and Sci-Fi.

Most listeners favor shorter audio episodes of 5-15 minutes, though a considerable number prefer 15-30 minute durations. Interestingly, 45% of listeners engage in mental visualization during audio storytelling, while 55% express interest in seeing these stories adapted into video formats.

The survey also reveals that recommendations play a crucial role in content discovery, with 38% relying on platform suggestions and 31% on social media, while influencer impact remains minimal. Audio content serves various purposes, including destressing, avoiding distraction, and enhancing focus. 62% of listeners recommend their favorite audio content, primarily through word of mouth and social media.

The survey also uncovers changes in payment preferences, with a split between subscription models and microtransactions for individual episodes, and a strong preference for ad-supported models.

Of the findings, Pocket FM CEO and co-founder Rohan Nayak said, “People want more immersive experiences and suggests a bigger shift that encourages away from constantly looking at screens for entertainment while trying to distress…It’s an exciting time for audio, emerging as the new lifestyle, as we find new ways to create engaging experiences that really connect with our users.”