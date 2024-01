The latest report from Media Monitors marked another strong January week for US radio’s top national advertisers. Between January 8-14, 270,855 spot plays were logged by the top five, with an even distribution throughout.

Progressive maintained its leading position but was followed closely by Babbel. Vicks secured the third spot, while The Home Depot dropped to the fifth position. ZipRecruiter climbed to the fourth spot, vacated by Lowe’s, who exited the top five.