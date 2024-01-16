Phil Manicki Gets Programming Shot On Unique Chicago Station

Weigel Broadcasting Chicago’s FM6 retro station MeTV FM (WRME-LD) is adding market veteran Phil Manicki as Program Director. Manicki helped launch 97.1 The Drive (WDRV) in 2001, where he worked for 21 years, and held various roles at The Loop (WLUP), WGN, and WCKG.

Manicki also has experience programming stations in various locations, including Champaign, IL, Peoria, IL, Youngstown, OH, and Cape Cod.

MeTV FM, broadcasting at 87.7, is one of the US’ unique FM6 stations – a low-power television station operating its audio channel within the FM frequency, allowing it to operate as a radio station. The station has national affiliates in addition to an online stream.

Manicki said, “Thanks to Weigel Broadcasting for creating the coolest radio station in Chicago. I’m excited to join the incredible team at MeTV FM following fellow WPGU alumni Rick O’Dell to write the next chapter in the station’s story.”

Weigel Broadcasting Vice Chairman Neal Sabin commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Phil to the MeTV FM team. With his extensive knowledge of music and Chicago radio, I’m confident he will grow our memorable and timeless music brand.”