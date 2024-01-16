Tim Goodrich Flaunts PD Stripes In Arkansas Radio Comeback

Saga Jonesboro General Manager Trey Stafford remarked, “We are thrilled to have Tim back with us in Jonesboro. Tim or Skeeter as he is known here, is one of those rare personalities who came into our market back in 2003 and quickly made a name for himself. He’s the perfect person to take the reins of The Fox.”

Mitch Mahan, recently promoted to Operations Manager following Rob West’s move to Saga’s Clarksville, TN market, said, “It’s great having a ‘new hire’ who can hit the ground running. He knows the market and our culture at Saga. Couldn’t be happier having Skeeter back in Jonesboro.”

Goodrich added, “I’m thrilled to be returning to Jonesboro and re-join the best company in radio: Jonesboro Radio Group and Saga! To be back on 104.9 The Fox in my old time slot, afternoon drive—with added PD stripes this time—is a wonderful opportunity. I’m grateful to President/General Manager (and great friend) Trey Stafford and Operations Manager Mitch Mahan for the chance to have a ‘second act’ with Jonesboro’s Fox Country!”