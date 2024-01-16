Neuva Network and Álvaro Morales Sign ‘Los Jefes’ Extension

Nueva Network has announced the renewal of its affiliation and sales agreement with ESPN sports commentator Álvaro Morales for his syndicated show, Los Jefes. The Guatemala-born broadcaster’s career with ESPN spans nearly two decades on radio and TV, hosting Fútbol Picante, ESPN AM, and Calla y Escucha.

Los Jefes covers a wide array of sports, including football, boxing, baseball, basketball, and soccer. The show features sports analysts and journalists, including Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda, Héctor Huerta, and Dionisio Estrada, alongside Morales.

Nueva Network CEO/CRO José Villafane commented, “We are excited to extend our partnership with Álvaro Morales and continue to bring our listeners this one-of-a-kind sports show. The US Hispanic Audio Listeners are among the largest demographics that consume sports on radio weekly, and we want to make sure that we bring them the premium content they seek.”