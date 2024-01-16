BFoA Chair Scott Herman To Represent Radio In B+C Hall of Fame

Former CBS Radio Chief Operating Officer Scott Herman is being inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame. The Broadcasters Foundation of America Chair is set to be honored with the Class of 2024 on Thursday, September 26 in New York City.

Herman stands out as the sole radio executive to be inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame this year. He has been Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation since 2020. A portion of the net proceeds from the gala will be donated to the BFoA, along with The Paley Center for Media.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees also include TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano, NBCUniversal Local Chair Valari Dobson Staab, and ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, who all have current or previous Board ties to the BFoA.

Additional honorees are Disney Entertainment TV’s Debra O’Connell, Homewood Media’s Douglas V. Holloway, Comcast’s Karen Dougherty Buchholz, Fox Corporation’s Marianne Gambelli, Paramount Global’s Bob Bakish, and Allen Media Group’s Janice Arouh.

Scott Herman commented, “I’m humbled to be in the company of some of the broadcast greats who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and I’m proud to represent radio in the Class of 2024.”