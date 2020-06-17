Herman Elected Chair of Broadcasters Foundation

The Board of Directors of the Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected Scott Herman, long time CBS Radio executive and current CEO of SHH Media Management, as Chair. He takes over for another CBS Radio top executive Dan Mason, who will remain on the board

The board has also added Skyview President and COO Steve Jones to the board.

Mason said, “It has been an honor to serve the broadcasting industry as Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation, and I look forward to continuing my involvement as a Board member of this unique charity that helps our colleagues. I am pleased to turn over the chair seat to Scott, who I know to be both capable and caring. He loves this industry as much as I do and will work tirelessly to help those in our business who need it most.”

Herman followed up with a few comments about his friend. “I have great admiration for Dan and the charitable work that he and the Board do every day. Tragedy that upends lives and leaves our colleagues in desperate need deserve our help and support. I am grateful for this opportunity to give back to our industry. I also want to welcome Steve, who has contributed time and energy to helping raise funds to support our cause.”