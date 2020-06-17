United Stations Lands Loggins

Yes, that Kenny Loggins. United Stations is adding Grammy and Emmy award-winner Kenny Loggins to their airstaff. The show will debut this summer. United Stations will produce and distribute Kenny Loggins: The Real Thing on a market-exclusive basis.

In marking the addition of the program, Andy Denemark of United Stations commented, “We have always aimed to deliver great talent to radio stations, and often that talent comes in the form of a celebrity or musician. We saw a growing need for a new type of programming for Gold-based radio stations, and given everything about Kenny Loggins we just felt he was the perfect choice. He’s got a lifetime of cool stories, he’s a rock star you’d want to have coffee with, and he’s charming, easy-going and relatable.”

Kenny Loggins added, “I grew up on radio, I always loved the medium and I also love the idea of doing something new in this new decade. Music and music radio has been my life, and I’m excited about where we might go with this new endeavor.”