The Official Station Of Somerset, KY

Forcht Broadcasting’s Somerset, Kentucky radio station, WYKY FM Somerset 106.1, is the official radio station for downtown Somerset. The station now plays through the city’s new downtown speaker system.

“We’re hometown radio, and Somerset’s our hometown. Somerset 106 hopes to provide our community with a great soundtrack to the downtown Somerset experience,” said Kevin Wilson, GM and Amy Stroud, SVP Forcht Broadcasting. “Being the official radio station of downtown Somerset reminds us all of one big bright spot – local radio is calming, familiar, necessary, and needed now more than ever.”

“We hope residents, business owners, and visitors downtown enjoy hearing local radio as they walk around our square and downtown,” said Alan Keck, Mayor. “Downtown Somerset supports our local businesses and believes in the power of local, hometown radio.”

Forcht Broadcasting serves nine markets with 25 radio stations in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.