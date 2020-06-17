Musicians On Call Benefit Concerts

Musicians On Call and the United Way will get a boost from a three part series of virtual concerts starting June 22. iHeartRadio Concerts For The Community Presented By Ally will stream on iHeartRadio Digital Platforms.

Musicians On Call, is the provider of live music in hospitals nationwide. For more than 20 years MOC has brought live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.

“We’ve witnessed time and again the healing power of music and we are proud to partner with iHeartMedia and Ally to share some joy with the people who need it the most right now,” said Pete Griffin, Musicians On Call President/CEO.

As part of the program, Ally has committed to fund the delivery of up to 5,000 virtual eCards to frontline workers nationwide. Each card will feature an inspiring and uplifting video recorded by Musicians On Call’s volunteer musicians.

Through its partnership with iHeartMedia, Ally will help fund United Way Worldwide’s newly launched Invisible Problems campaign, to help identify and respond to unseen problems in communities that may be contributing to racial and economic inequalities.

The three-part concert series will feature performances from Andy Grammer and Aloe Blacc, with more to be announced later.