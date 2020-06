The next CRS360 Webinar will discuss how radio air talent have adjusted to prepping, connecting with listeners, and collaborating with station sales teams during tumultuous times. This is the second installment of the three part series and will be available June 23.

The Pivot: How Great Talent Have Changed to Stay Successful, will be hosted by Steve Reynolds of The Reynolds Group, and morning personality, Mojo, of Top 40 WKQI/Detroit.

The webinar is free, but registration is required.