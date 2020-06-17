vCreative Adds Counterpoint Software

Counterpoint Software is now part of vCreative, a Banyan Software company. The addition provides end-to-end revenue, inventory and management solutions for audio networks.

“We are pleased that Counterpoint has joined vCreative in our growing media technology portfolio. Our intent is to provide infrastructure, investment and leadership that allows for expansion,” said David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software.

vCreative and Counterpoint will operate independently, collaborating on strategies and solutions to improve media industry workflow. Counterpoint software is used by more than 1,700 media entities and 10,000 radio stations.