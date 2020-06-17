SiriusXM Buys Simplecast

The Satellite radio company is making a move into the podcasting space with the purchase of podcast management platform Simplecast. Simplecast and AdsWizz will form SiriusXM’s publisher solution business, a full-service platform designed to meet the needs of podcast creators of all sizes.

“Our goal is to provide audio publishers with state-of-the-art platforms and give them everything they need to be successful,” said Alexis van de Wyer, CEO of AdsWizz. “Empowering podcasters of any size to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their work is the next natural step in pursuing our vision.”

The terms of the deal were not announced.