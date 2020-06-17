Can GoFundMe Save Radio Stations?

How much do local listeners really care about their radio stations? Two stations in a tourist town are about to find out. With a goal of $100,000, so far $1,485 has been donated to a GoFundMe account set up for KRLT-FM and KOWL-AM in Lake Tahoe.

The two stations were purchased by General Manager Steve Harness 5 years ago. Harness now has to make a balloon payment of $100,000. Cherry Creek Radio was the seller.

According to SouthTahoeNow.com revenue at the two stations has declined by 80% and Harness needs to raise the money in order to have a viable chance at extending the term of his loan. He says if he’s unable to do that, it’s likely he’ll have to sell the stations to a national radio company or they will be foreclosed on.

He told SouthTahoeNow.com that the odds are slim that any entity would want to buy the standalone stations in a tourist market and operate them locally. “It would mean the end of local radio in South Lake Tahoe.”