Audacy Restructuring Hits Local Leadership In Nine Markets

On Tuesday, Audacy announced a sweeping round of managerial promotions and shifts affecting nine local markets. Moves include two Market Manager changes, one Sales VP role, and the expansion of duties for three Regional Presidents. The moves come amid the company’s financial restructuring and Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Gina Massenzi has been elevated to the position of Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Las Vegas and its seven stations. Massenzi, the cluster’s Director of Sales since 2014, is a Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee.

Audacy Memphis Market Manager Dan Barron moves down the Mississippi River to become Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy New Orleans. Barron‘s new domain covers five signals. He succeeds Kevin Cassidy who moved to Audacy Chicago in December 2023. Barron’s position is yet to be filled.

Bob Mackay will assume the role of Vice President of Sales for Audacy Dallas, leveraging his success as Senior Vice President of Audacy Austin. Mackay has held positions at Radio One Houston, Cox Radio, Emmis Communications, and Clear Channel.

Additionally, three Regional Presidents are expanding their responsibilities. Doug Abernethy will oversee Audacy Austin. Brian Purdy adds regional oversight for Audacy Chicago, Madison, and Milwaukee, while Mark Hannon assumes responsibilities for Audacy Minneapolis.

Abernethy’s 35 years of experience in broadcast have seen him managing multiple formats in 25 markets, overseeing ten radio markets nationwide for Audacy. He joined the company in March 2015 and was promoted to Regional President post-CBS-merger in 2017. Purdy has a background with CBS Radio, including roles as Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston Market Manager and Dallas-Fort Worth General Manager. He also has experience with Clear Channel in Dallas and Houston.

Hannon, a Regional President overseeing 16 markets, has an extensive career in broadcast radio spanning three decades. He joined the company in 2017 following its acquisition of CBS Radio and is based in Boston, where he began his broadcasting career.