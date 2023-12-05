Audacy Lifts Rachel Williamson To Senior Leadership

One management change begets another at Audacy, as the company moves Chicago Market Manager Rachel Williamson to its senior leadership team. As Williamson becomes President of Local Sales Strategy and Innovation, her old role has already been filled. Kevin Cassidy will succeed her in leading Audacy’s Chicago cluster.

A Regional President since 2020, Williamson has a background in Audacy’s linear and digital audio and video divisions, with work in Madison, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. Before Audacy, she held key positions at Cox Media Group, Gamut, and Cumulus.

Audacy CRO Benedik, who Williamson will report to, commented, “We are thrilled to move Rachel into this new, important assignment. Her leadership experience and expertise with linear and digital audio and video will be a tremendous asset to growing our local business across Audacy.”

Williamson shared, “I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented leaders across Audacy to continue positioning the company as a premier partner for our advertisers.”

As for Cassidy, he comes to Chicago from Audacy New Orleans. brings a wealth of experience to his new role in Chicago. He has also held positions at iHeart and Interep, and served as President of D&R Radio Sales.

Regional President Brian Purdy said, “With an impressive multiyear track record of success overseeing our New Orleans cluster, Kevin knows how to grow brands and deliver performance. We are confident that Chicago will continue to thrive under Kevin’s guidance.”

Cassidy concluded, “It has been a remarkable experience representing our New Orleans brands over the last five years. I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of my career and look forward to leading Audacy Chicago’s exceptional portfolio of stations.”