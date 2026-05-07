Kimberly Adams Succeeds Brancaccio at APM’s ‘Marketplace’

American Public Media has named Kimberly Adams the next host of its flagship weekday program, Marketplace Morning Report, with Adams stepping into the role on June 8. Adams currently serves as Senior Washington Correspondent for the show and hosts the podcast Make Me Smart.

Adams takes over from David Brancaccio, who hosted the program for 13 years and will remain at Marketplace as a special correspondent covering long-term economic trends.

Before Marketplace, she worked as a freelance journalist based in Cairo, earning awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, the Religion Communicators Council, and the Association for Women in Communication for her coverage of the Arab Spring. She also serves on the board of the International Women’s Media Foundation and has filled-in as a weekend host on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal.

Marketplace VP and General Manager Neal Scarbrough said, “Kimberly has distinguished herself as a ground-breaking, multiplatform correspondent and host who has built an unwavering connection with our audience. Beyond her diligent reporting, listeners have embraced Kimberly’s leadership and versatility as the host of Call to Mind, Marketplace Tech, and Make Me Smart. This is an exciting time for the millions of listeners who start their day with the Marketplace Morning Report.”

Brancaccio commented, “Kimberly and I have worked closely together through boom times, pandemic times, inflationary times, and these times of shockingly fast change. I can tell you Kimberly cares. She cares about the effect of markets and economic policy on real household budgets. She cares about fact-based journalism and getting the story right. When you hear Kimberly, you always want to hear more.”

Adams added, “Public media is about service and connection, and Marketplace is one of the few places remaining for high-quality news about business and the economy without a paywall — keeping it accessible for everyone. David is leaving behind an amazing team that I’m thrilled to join in helping folks start their mornings with a better understanding of how the global economy affects their personal lives.”