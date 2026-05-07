Ellen Tailor Returns to Seattle’s Wolf for New Morning Show

Audacy Seattle’s 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF) is moving on after the end of The Morning Wolfpack with Ellen & Aaron, welcoming back former Wolf air-talent Ellen Tailor alongside Cascade Country host and touring musician Aaron Crawford.

The change follows the recent departure of both Wolfpack hosts: Matt McAllister was laid off in March, and co-host Gabe Mercer moved to Audacy Phoenix’s KMLE in April.

Tailor first joined The Wolf in 2011, earning a CMA nomination for Major Market Personality the following year. She departed in 2018 to join Fox 13 as a morning features reporter and currently serves as the official in-stadium voice of the Seattle Reign. Crawford comes to mornings from Cascade Country, The Wolf’s Sunday showcase of regional artists, which he has hosted while maintaining an active touring career with more than 200 shows in 2025.

Captain Ron Koons, who served as executive producer for The Morning Wolfpack, will continue in that role for Ellen & Aaron.

100.7 The Wolf Brand Manager Drew Bland said, “With Ellen’s established rapport and Aaron’s local stage presence, this show is a celebration of everything our community loves. Our listeners are in for a ride as we set a new chapter in Northwest mornings.”

Tailor commented, “It didn’t feel like going backward. It felt like adding something new and creatively fulfilling to a life I already loved, and I’m grateful to the team at Audacy for this opportunity.”

Crawford said, “The opportunity to be a part of such an incredibly creative environment, and to join forces with Ellen Tailor on her return to morning radio, is such an honor. I can’t wait to be part of the way the Great Northwest wakes up.”