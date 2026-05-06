Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
Home
News
Audio Ink
Community Service
Headlines
People in the News
Podcast Ink™
Columnists
Eric Rhoads – Chairman
Deborah Parenti – Publisher
Management
Mike McVay
John Shomby
Buzz Knight
Sales
Loyd Ford
Rick Fink
Research Director, Inc.
Chris Stonick
The Art of Advertising
Jeffrey Hedquist
Roy H. Williams – The Wizard of Ads
Programming
Randy Lane
Jeff McHugh
Women To Watch with Charese Frugé
Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump
Advertise
Radio Job Board
View Job Listings
Submit a Job Listing (employers)
View Resumes (employers)
Submit Your Resume (job seekers)
Contact Us
Contact Radio Ink
About Radio Ink
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Service Story
Send us a Classic Photo
Subscribe
Subscribe To Radio Ink Magazine
New/Renew Subscription (Print or Digital)
Log In (Existing Digital Subscriptions Only)
Free Daily Headlines Email
Change of Address
Back Issues
Free Trial Issue
Search
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Advertise with Radio Ink
Digital Magazine Login
Contact Us
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.