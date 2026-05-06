When Digital’s Trackability Breaks Down, Radio Has an Opening

I came up in digital. I’m HubSpot certified. I’ve built inbound strategies, worked through A/B digital testing, and lived inside the dashboards. And here’s the dirty secret: if you truly understand it, it’s not nearly as trackable as it’s sold to be.

Yet still, radio sellers fight against the prevailing narrative when talking with clients. Digital is precise. Radio is broad. Digital proves ROI. Radio requires trust. That belief is deeply ingrained in the psyche of so many business owners and decision-makers, which is why a recent experience with one of my top clients felt less like a revelation and more like validation.

This is a sophisticated, tech-savvy business that invested heavily in high-level inbound digital marketing. We’re talking agency-driven SEO, advanced paid search strategies, and full-funnel digital execution. Not surface-level stuff.

And after years of spending in that ecosystem, they made a very calculated move: Q1 of this year, they shifted their marketing dollars away from digital and leaned harder into radio and traditional media. Not emotionally. Logically.

Let’s start with the cost side. Google Ads operate on an auction system. Businesses bid on keywords. More competition equals higher costs. What’s happening in practice is a cycle that’s becoming increasingly unsustainable. More companies enter the same auctions. Bids rise. Then the platform’s own AI recommends increasing those bids to stay competitive. Businesses follow the guidance. Costs go up again. Competitors respond.

Rinse and repeat, and inflate.

What my client realized is what a lot of businesses across the country are starting to feel: they’re paying more every year just to maintain visibility, not to grow, but to hold position.

The second issue is even more telling, and honestly, more important. Tracking.

Digital marketing is built on the promise of measurement. Clicks, impressions, conversions, cost per lead. But when you get beyond the surface-level reporting, things start to get murky. Attribution gets split across channels. Credit gets assigned inconsistently. Users jump between devices. Bots creep into the data. And somewhere in the middle of all that “trackability,” confidence starts to fade.

My client said it plainly: “We can see the data, but we can’t prove what’s actually working.” And I’ve actually been on the agency side of those calls! There were several times during my digital marketing career where I’d be showing a client a dashboard that painted a glorious picture of all their clicks and views only to be met with, “Okay, but we haven’t sold anything…”

Think about that. The medium built on measurement is struggling to deliver clarity.

Now, compare that to what’s happening on the radio side of their campaign.

Customers are walking in and saying, “I heard you on the radio.” No clicks. No algorithm. No guesswork. Just a direct, human response. And here’s where the shift really happens. This client understands radio’s limitations. They know how Nielsen ratings work. They understand reach, frequency, and sample-based data. But in their words, radio has become more trackable than their digital efforts. Not because it has better dashboards, but because it produces clearer cause and effect. That’s the difference.

And this isn’t an isolated situation.

Businesses across the country are feeling this same pressure. Rising digital costs. Questionable attribution. More complexity, less clarity. And when that happens, they start looking for something they can actually believe in.

Enter radio. Or, “re-enter radio.” Radio has always had the ability to create recall, build credibility, and drive real-world action. The problem is, we’ve spent too much time playing defense, instead of leaning into what makes us different.

Advertisers are frustrated and open to alternatives that feel more real, more tangible, more human. So, be armed with this awareness as you engage with clients, especially agencies, and go get those radio ad dollars.