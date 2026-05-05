Philadelphia’s 92.5 XTU Personality Mark Razz to Retire

After 26 years in Philadelphia radio, Mark Razz is stepping away from the microphone. The midday host and Program Director at Beasley Media Group’s 92.5 XTU (WXTU) will retire May 22, closing out a run that also included Afternoon Drive at WMMR.

Razz joined WXTU in 2006 after six years at WMMR. He has served as Program Director since 2019, having previously held roles as Assistant Program Director and Music Director.

Under his tenure as PD, WXTU earned CMA Major Market Radio Station of the Year nominations in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, along with NAB Marconi nominations in 2022. The station won ACM Major Market Radio Station of the Year in 2024 and was named NAB Marconi Country Station of the Year the same year. As a personality, Razz received ACM and CMA Major Market Personality of the Year nominations in 2014 and 2015.

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “Razz has played a major role in the success and evolution of WXTU over the years. From his on-air presence to his leadership as Program Director, he has helped shape the station’s sound and culture in a meaningful way. He leaves behind a strong legacy and a team that has benefited greatly from his leadership.”

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia VP and Market Manager Paul Blake stated, “Razz has been a cornerstone of WXTU and our Philadelphia cluster. His passion for country music, deep connection with our audience, and leadership behind the scenes have made a lasting impact on our station and our community.”

Razz said, “It has been an incredible journey. I am so very grateful to the listeners who welcomed me into their lives each day, and to the amazing team I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years. I want to thank the Beasley family for their support, belief, and friendship throughout my time here. Philadelphia will always hold a special place in my heart.”