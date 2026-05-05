2026 Radio Mercury Awards Finalists Revealed by RAB

The RAB has announced finalists for the 2026 Radio Mercury Awards, with Audacy and iHeartMedia leading the pack among radio entrants ahead of the June 3 ceremony at SONY Hall in New York City, hosted by iHeartMedia personality Angela Yee.

Audacy earned recognitions across promotional, locally produced, and campaign categories, including work for PA One Call and a Mile High Honda campaign. iHeartMedia Studio 55 collected the most finalist nods, with spots for Virgin Voyages, Impossible Foods, and Chumba Casino appearing across multiple categories.

Independent operators Milwaukee Media Group, Krol Communications, Seven Mountains Media, and Zimmer Communications each landed multiple nominations for locally produced work, as well.

This year’s competition is led by Chief Judge Danny Gonzalez, co-chief creative officer and co-founder of Bandits & Friends. The final round jury also includes Scott Bell of BBDO New York, Kevin Mulroy of Mischief @ No Fixed Address, and Ben Pfutzenreuter of BarkleyOKRP, among others.

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “The work honored each year continues to be a beacon for radio and audio — showcasing the medium’s unique ability to engage, inspire and deliver impact for brands.”

Gonzalez stated, “The work this year captures the current zeitgeist of audio — a medium that is increasingly personal, culturally fluent and creatively fearless. The best pieces don’t just communicate a message; they create a moment.”

This year’s finalists include:

Single Spot: Promotional — Radio Station/Group/Network

Inside the Manor — WBZZ, Audacy Studios

Deep State Fair — WCCO, Audacy Studios

24K Magic Trip Bruno in Vegas — WREW, Hubbard Radio Cincinnati

Swampazookeedooks — iHeartMedia, iHeartMedia Studio 55

It’s Nifty — WHMI, Krol Communications

Ozem-PIG — WHQG, Milwaukee Media Group

Single Spot: Locally Produced — Radio Station/Group/Network

250 Years — PA One Call, Audacy Studios

Termite Superhero — Breda Pest Management, Cox Media Group

Berries — Towne and Country Animal Hospital, Krol Communications

Neighbor — Yutka Fence, Milwaukee Media Group

Big Deck — McComis Properties, Seven Mountains Media

Play It or Plunge It — Brian Wear Plumbing, Zimmer Communications

Watch Football on Your Deck — Kretch’s Custom Exteriors, Zimmer Communications

Campaign: Radio Station/Group/Network

Mile High Club Campaign — Mile High Honda, Audacy Studios

PA One Call 2026 Campaign — PA One Call, Audacy Studios

Chumba Horoscopes — Chumba Casino, iHeartMedia Studio 55

Eulogies — Uline, iHeartMedia Studio 55

Famous Virgins — Virgin Voyages, iHeartMedia Studio 55

Impossible Future Campaign — Impossible Foods, iHeartMedia Studio 55

Kid-Free Sailing — Virgin Voyages, iHeartMedia Studio 55

Play It or Plunge It — Brian Wear Plumbing, Zimmer Communications

The full list is available via the Radio Mercury Awards site.