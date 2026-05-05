KS95 Keeps Eagan, Makes Minneapolis Role Official

Chris Eagan is expanding his reach across Hubbard Radio’s Midwest footprint. The VP Brand & Content for Chicago’s 101.9 The Mix (WTMX) and Throwback 100.3 (WTBC) will take on Hot AC KS95 (KSTP) in Minneapolis-St. Paul, after serving in an interim capacity.

Eagan has held his Chicago role since joining Hubbard in January 2025 to fill the seat vacated by Jimmy Steal.

He previously spent 16 years at Cox Media Group, most recently as Senior VP Audience and Programming, overseeing programming strategy, audience development, and multiplatform distribution across ten markets. Before that, Eagan was Operations Director for Cox’s Atlanta cluster of B98.5 (WSB-FM), WSB-AM, 97.1 The River (WSRV), and Kiss 104.1 (WALR), and served as CMG’s AC/Hot AC Format Leader.

His career also includes programming roles in New Haven, Providence, and Boston.

Hubbard Radio Minnesota President/Region Manager Dan Seeman said, “I am incredibly excited about the future of KS95. Chris is one of the preeminent programming minds in the country, and while serving as interim Brand and Content Manager, has already built strong relationships with the staff. He was an immediate culture fit and will have a strong impact on one of the greatest radio brands in America.”

Eagan commented, “I am honored to step into the VP Brand & Content role for KS95. It’s such a special, award-winning station, I’m grateful for the chance to lead this iconic brand for Hubbard Minneapolis and keep building on its years of success. Thank you to Ginny Hubbard, Dave Bestler, Dan Seeman, Greg Strassell, and Keith Lawless at Hubbard Chicago for this amazing opportunity.”