Chris Eagan To Take Steal’s Seat at Hubbard Radio Chicago

In July, veteran programmer Jimmy Steal announced he would be leaving Hubbard Radio Chicago to launch a consultancy. Now Hubbard has picked a successor from outside of the company to take the reins for 101.9 The Mix (WTMX) and Throwback 100.3 (WTBC).

Chris Eagan has been named Vice President of Brand and Content for Hubbard Chicago, starting January 1.

Eagan leaves his post as Senior Vice President of Audience and Programming at Cox Media Group in Atlanta, which he has held since 2021. He joined Cox Media Group in 2008 as Program Director at WEZN. By 2012, he became Director of Branding and Programming for WSB-FM and WSRV while also serving as AC/Hot AC Format Leader, consulting across six CMG markets.

Hubbard Chicago Market President Keith Lawless said, “I’ve had the opportunity and pleasure of working with Chris for years. I am proud to work alongside him again as he joins our Hubbard Chicago leadership team and the brilliant content teams at Throwback and The Mix. I have every confidence that through Chris’s experience, knowledge, and leadership, Hubbard Chicago will reach new levels of success.”

Chris Eagan commented, “I couldn’t be more honored to join the Hubbard Chicago Team. I look forward to creating top-tier content in one of the greatest cities in the world. Thanks to Keith Lawless, Ginny Hubbard, Dave Bestler, and Greg Strassell for this amazing opportunity.”