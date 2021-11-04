CMG Taps Eagan For VP

Chris Eagan has been named VP of Audience and Operations for Cox Media Group. He will also lead the CMG Digital Content team and partnerships.

“There is nothing we love more than being able to promote internal talent to fill crucial roles such as this one,” said Rob Babin, SVP-Head of Radio. “Chris is an excellent leader who has demonstrated continued success in every role he has held at CMG. He has the unique ability to combine strategic vision, team alignment, and operational execution leading to successful outcomes. His experience partnering across CMG divisions and partners will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

“This is an exciting time for our industry and our company, and I am honored to be tapped for this role,” said Eagan. “I look forward to working with our markets on further enhancing our award-winning radio brands and looking to the future for new partnerships and areas where we can grow our audiences.”

Eagan joined Cox Media Group in 2008 as the program director at WEZN. In 2012, he assumed the role of director of branding and programming, responsible for on-air programming for WSB-FM and WSRV-FM in Atlanta. He also provided expert consultation with six of CMG’s radio markets as AC/Hot AC Format Leader to achieve target ratings in the adult contemporary brand.